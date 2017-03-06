WWE Fastlane Results: Bill Goldberg Defeats Kevin Owen For Universal Title

Share this:

Bill Goldberg is back on top of the WWE mountain yet again.

The longtime pro wrestling superstar continued his comeback tour Sunday night by winning the WWE Universal title in a squash match over Kevin Owens at “WWE Fastlane” in Milwaukee.

It took Goldberg just 23 seconds to win the belt from Owens, who’s been the champion since late August.

Goldberg vs Kevin Owens FULL MATCH IN A GIF #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/kOdwfCYWVn — Mukhtar (@omarmokhtar116) March 6, 2017

Goldberg is expected to defend the title at WrestleMania on April 2 in Orlando.

The universal title is just the latest in a long line of accolades in the business for the 50-year-old. Goldberg, of course, rose to prominence in the late 1990s as WCW made him their biggest draw, having him win his first 155 matches. He won the WCW world heavyweight title during his run. When WWE bought WCW, Goldberg eventually landed in WWE where he eventually won the heavyweight title there, too.

Here are the rest of the results from “Fastlane,” WWE’s final pay-per-view show before WrestleMania.

–Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann defeated Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar (preshow)

–Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn

–Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Enzo and Cass to retain tag team titles

–Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax

–Cesaro defeated Jinder Mahal

–The Big Show defeated Rusev

–Neville defeated Jack Gallagher to retain cruiserweight title

–Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

–Bayley defeated Charlotte to retain women’s title

–Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens to win universal title