Yankees’ Greg Bird Owns Hairless Cat Named ‘Dr. Delicious,’ And He’s Terrifying

Baseball players owning pets is nothing unusual — just ask David Price and his friendly dog Astro. But owning a hairless cat is quite another thing entirely.

The player who somehow thought it wise to obtain a hairless cat is New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird, who’s in line to be the club’s starter in 2017. Bird first unveiled the “unique” feline on Instagram a few months ago.

Happy Tuesday #2017 A post shared by Greg Bird (@_gregbird33) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Apparently the terrifying creature has a name: “Dr. Delicious.” We won’t ask how he got that name, but we will let Bird explain, as he did in a recent interview with YES Network.

Wait … What? Greg Bird's cat is actually related to Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers? pic.twitter.com/Q4gm1prebS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 21, 2017

“That’s my cat. That’s my dude,” Bird said in the video. “I never really had cats, and then this guy came into my life, and he’s the man. He’s related to Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers. It’s like his grandpa or whatever in that line. So, his name is Mr. Delicious.

“Everyone when they see him is like they know Mr. Bigglesworth, so they say, ‘Mr. Bigglesworth?’ And I say, ‘Well, sort of, no. His name is Mr. Delicious.'”

All right, then.

Bird enjoying quite the spring training — he hit two home runs in Wednesday’s exhibition against the Philadelphia Phillies, so maybe we all should buy hairless cats, too.

H/t to New York Daily News