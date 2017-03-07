Yasiel Puig’s L.A. Home Reportedly Robbed Of $500K Worth Of Jewelry

Share this:

Yasiel Puig’s 2017 already is off to an ominous start.

Burglars recently broke into Puig’s Los Angeles home and stole more than $500,000 worth of jewelry from the Dodgers outfielder, TMZ Sports reported Monday night, citing law enforcement sources.

Per TMZ Sports, the burglars forcibly entered the empty home — Puig is in Arizona for Dodgers spring training — and took three high-end Rolex watches, among other “pieces of expensive jewelry.” No arrests had been made as of Monday night, according to the report.

Puig faces plenty of on-field pressure entering the 2017 season. The 26-year-old was demoted to the minors last August amid a disappointing season for the Dodgers in which he posted a .263 batting average with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 104 games.

Now, the Cuba native reportedly is the latest victim in a string of L.A. robberies that have targeted the homes of celebrities, including former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images