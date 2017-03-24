Yoan Moncada Apparently Developed Twinkie Obsession When He Came To U.S.

Share this:

Tweet







If you ever see Yoan Moncada in the sweets aisle at the grocery store, chances are he’s looking for the Twinkies.

The former Boston Red Sox prospect apparently developed quite the sweet tooth when he came to the United States, as he once had 85 Twinkies in a week, according to his agent David Hastings in Eli Saslow’s recent ESPN the Magazine article on the Chicago White Sox third base prospect.

And his Twinkie obsession didn’t end there.

“Moncada discovered Twinkies at Wal-Mart and started consuming them by the box, sometimes eating more than 10 in a single sitting even as the Red Sox were trying to counsel him on diet and nutrition,” Saslow wrote. “When David took Moncada to the dentist in the winter of 2015 — the first dental visit of Moncada’s life — he had about 15 cavities, David says.”

Yeah, that seems like a pretty likely side effect of that many Twinkies.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images