You Can Buy Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay-Area Home For $425K

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is selling his Green Bay-area home and it can be yours for the low price of $425,000.

Now, it’s not the home that Rodgers lives in currently, but it is owned by his holding company and it’s likely that he lived in it when he first entered the NFL, as it was purchased in 2005.

Nonetheless, this would make a great purchase for the Packer fan that is one souvenir shy of proving that they are the ultimate cheesehead.

The house is a four bedroom, three bathroom beauty that comes with its own built-in sound system and central vacuum. The master bathroom has a glass-encased shower and a double vanity sink, while there are two gas fireplaces and great room complete with a wall of windows.

This would be a great weekend home to head back to after fall nights at Lambeau Field.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Story photo via Busted Coverage