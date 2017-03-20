Young Stars Lead Maple Leafs Against Bruins In Original Six Tilt

Share this:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bright future ahead of them with outstanding young players Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 32 goals, which is good for 10th in the NHL. Nylander is fourth among rookies in goals scored, and Marner leads all rookies with 38 assists.

The Boston Bruins will have their hands full Monday night as they face off against the Maple Leafs in an Original Six matchup.

For more on the Maple Leafs’ rookies check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports