2017 IndyCar Alabama Live Stream: Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix Online

The Verizon IndyCar Series season is starting to hit its stride, as drivers are set to compete Sunday in the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama.

Coming off a victory at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, James Hinchcliffe will look to continue his impressive start to the 2017 season. He’ll face stiff competition, though, from Simon Pagenaud, who won this race last year.

Here’s how to watch the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama online:

When: Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images