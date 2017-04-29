2017 IndyCar Live Stream: Watch Phoenix Grand Prix Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Verizon IndyCar Series is heading west, as drivers are set to compete Saturday in the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.

Coming off a win at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Josef Newgarden will look to continue his recent hot streak, as he’s finished in the top three in back-to-back races. Victory won’t come easy, though, as Newgarden will have to hold off Tony Kanaan, who’s won this race in Avondale, Ariz., twice.

Here’s how to watch the IndyCar Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix online:

When: Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images