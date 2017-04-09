2017 IndyCar Long Beach Live Stream: Watch Toyota Grand Prix Online

Share this:

After nearly a month-long break, the Verizon IndyCar Series is back, as drivers are set to compete Sunday in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud will continue his quest to repeat as series champion, after finishing runner-up to Sebastien Bourdais at the Firestone Grand Prix on March 12. Pagenaud won last year’s race in Long Beach, Calif., though Bourdais has won the race three times in his career.

Here’s how to watch the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach online:

When: Sunday, April 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

