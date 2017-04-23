2017 NASCAR Bristol Live Stream: Watch Food City 500 Race Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back after a week off, as drivers are set to compete Sunday in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Matt Kenseth, the last Cup driver not named Carl Edwards to win the spring race, will face stiff competition from Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who always race well at Bristol.

With its steep banking and stadium seating, this short track in Tennessee always is home to entertaining races, and Sunday should be no different.

Here’s how to watch the Food City 500 online:

When: Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

