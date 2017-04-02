2017 NASCAR Martinsville Live Stream: Watch STP 500 Race Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading back east, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson will look to continue his dominant start to the 2017 season, but he’ll face a stiff completion from Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson, who has nine career wins at the legendary track.

At just over a half a mile long, Martinsville Speedway is a track that never fails to deliver exciting, close-quarters racing.

Here’s how to watch the STP 500 online.

When: Sunday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

