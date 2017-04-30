2017 NASCAR Richmond Live Stream: Watch Toyota Owners 400 Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is moving from one short track to another, as drivers are set to compete Sunday in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

Following his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, Jimmie Johnson will look to win his third straight race, and his first at Richmond since 2007. He’ll have to overcome Kyle Busch, though, who’s won this race four times.

Also, the first stop on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement tour offers one of the best chances to see him win this season, as he’s won on Richmond’s 3/4-mile D-shaped track three times.

Here’s how to watch the Toyota Owners 400 online:

When: Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images