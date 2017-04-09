2017 NASCAR Texas Live Stream: Watch O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Race Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading south, as drivers are set to race Sunday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the race, will face stiff competition from Kyle Larson, who currently leads the Cup standings, and Brad Keselowski, the only driver to win two races during the 2017 season.

The 1.5-mile track in Forth Worth, Texas always produces exciting action, and Sunday should prove no different.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 online:

When: Sunday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images