2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Final Ranking Of Top 50 Players In Loaded Class

Time is running out for teams to make their final prospect rankings before the 2017 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Philadelphia.
This draft class is loaded with elite-level defensive prospects, led by likely No. 1 overall pick and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Cleveland Browns hold the top pick, and they need to address pretty much every position after an abysmal 1-15 season in 2016.
Their most glaring need is at quarterback, but this class doesn’t feature a can’t-miss prospect at the position. The Browns also have the No. 12 pick, but is that too late to take North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Could the Browns trade back into the top 10 using their abundance of picks this year and in future years?
It’s going to be a very interesting first two rounds.
Here’s our Top 50 Big Board for the 2017 draft class.
1. Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
3. Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
5. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
6. Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
7. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
8. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
9. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
10. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
11. Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
12. Derek Barnett, LB, Tennessee
13. Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
14. John Ross, WR, Washington
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
16. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
17. Sidney Jones, WR, Washington
18. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
19. Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
20. Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
21. David Njoku, TE, Miami
22. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
23. Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
24. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
25. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
26. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
27. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
28. Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
29. Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
30. Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
31. Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
32. Taco Charlton, DL, Michigan
33. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
34. Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple
35. Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh
36. Kevin King, CB, Washington
37. Charles Harris, DE, Michigan
38. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
39. Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
40. Jarrad Davis, OLB, Florida State
41. Budda Baker, S, Washington
42. Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
43. Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
44. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
45. Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
46. Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn
47. Desmond King, S, Iowa
48. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
49. Ryan Anderson, DE, Alabama
50. T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
