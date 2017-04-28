2017 NFL Draft Grades: Live Analysis For Every First-Round Pick

Share this:

Tweet







PHILADELPHIA — The City of Brotherly Love kicks off the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night with all 32 picks of the first round.

This is make or break time for many teams. Striking out on a first-round selection can be quite costly for a team’s rebuild, sometimes even setting it back several seasons. On the flip side, one great pick can turn a team’s fortunes around in a hurry, especially if that home-run selection is a quarterback. There are three quarterbacks in this draft class expected to go in Round 1.

Here are our first-round grades for every pick. It will be updated throughout Thursday night.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Grade: A

Garrett is an elite pass rusher, something the Browns’ defense sorely lacked last season. Cleveland tallied the second-fewest sacks and allowed the third-most passing yards per attempt last season. Most of those struggles stemmed from not putting consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback, and Garrett should address that from Week 1. The Browns could have addressed their QB need with this pick, but taking the best player available and filling another major need was the smart move.

2. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers): Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Grade: C

Mitch Trubisky could be a fine NFL QB, but he has just 13 games of starting experience at the collegiate level and played poorly in North Carolina’s bowl game loss to Stanford. The real issue with this pick is the Bears giving up the No. 3 overall pick, third- and fourth-round picks this year and a 2018 third-round selection to move up one spot for Trubisky. That’s a ton of quality assets to surrender for a quarterback who’s far from a sure thing.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears): Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Grade: B+

Thomas is a fantastic puss rusher and addresses a major need on a 49ers defensive line that needs upgrades. The Stanford defensive end has great strength, sheds blocks with quick hands and is versatile enough to play multiple defensive line positions.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Grade: A-

Fournette is a powerful back with good speed for his size — he’s drawn comparisons to former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson as a result. The Jaguars’ eight rushing touchdowns were the second-fewest in the league last season, so this certainly as a position of need. Fournette should compete and win the starting job over veterans Chris Ivory and TJ Yeldon.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Grade: A-

The Titans had to give quarterback Marcus Mariota a No. 1-type receiver, and Davis certainly has that potential. He dominated college football last season with 97 receptions for 1,500 yards and a career-high 19 touchdowns.

Davis also said Wednesday that Mariota is his favorite quarterback.

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Grade: A

Adams was the first- or second-best player in this draft, depending on which expert you believe. The Jets needed a ton of help in the secondary, and Adams will improve it right away with his smarts and athleticism. He was a major reason why LSU had an elite defense last season.

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Grade: B+

The Chargers needed to get younger pass-catchers with tight end Antonio Gates aging and wideout Keenan Allen consistently dealing with injuries. Williams is a big, strong, athletic wide receiver who can make spectacular catches in traffic. He played a pivotal role in Clemson’s national title-winning 2016 season.

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Grade: B+

McCaffrey didn’t have the Heisman Trophy-winning 2016 campaign that many experts predicted, but he still had a solid season for Stanford. He tallied nearly 2,000 total yards with 19 total touchdowns as a junior last season. McCaffrey will take some of the rushing workload off of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who needs to save his body from huge hits in the open field.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington

Grade: B+

Ross is a tremendous athlete, evidenced by his record-breaking 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. The Bengals needed to bolster their wide receiver depth after losing Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones in free agency before last season.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Grade: B-

This was a risky move by the Chiefs to trade up three spots and take Mahomes over Deshaun Watson. Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards and 35-plus touchdowns for the Red Raiders last season, but his pocket awareness is just average and he throws off his back foot too often.

11. New Orleans Saints:

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles):

13. Arizona Cardinals:

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings):

15. Indianapolis Colts:

16. Baltimore Ravens:

17. Washington Redskins:

18. Tennessee Titans:

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

20. Denver Broncos:

21. Detroit Lions:

22. Miami Dolphins:

23. New York Giants:

24. Oakland Raiders:

25. Houston Texans:

26. Seattle Seahawks:

27. Kansas City Chiefs:

28. Dallas Cowboys:

29. Green Bay Packers:

30. Pittsburgh Steelers:

31. Atlanta Falcons:

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots):

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images