2017 NFL Draft: Three Quarterbacks Teams Should Select In First Round

Share this:

Tweet







Quarterbacks usually dominate headlines entering the NFL Draft, but that really hasn’t been the case in 2017.

When the first round takes place Thursday night in Philadelphia, it’s possible zero quarterbacks are drafted in the top 15. That’s happened just once (2013) in the last decade.

This doesn’t mean there aren’t any quality QB prospects in the 2017 draft class. Four or five quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first three rounds, led by top prospect Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina. But there’s definitely no Andrew Luck or Cam Newton-type player at the top of the draft.

Here are the three quarterbacks worth taking a chance on in Round 1.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

2016 Stats: 3,748 passing yards, 30 TD, 6 INT

Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns (Nos. 1, 12), San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) Chicago Bears (No. 3), New York Jets (No. 6)

Trubisky is an accurate passer who doesn’t make a ton of mistakes. He moves fairly well in the pocket and doesn’t crumble when there’s pressure around him. The knock on Trubisky is his lack of experience. He started just one season for North Carolina, and it didn’t end well — a 25-23 loss to Stanford in which he threw two interceptions. Still, when you look at Trubisky’s total skill set, he’s the most pro-ready QB in this class. The arm strength, decision-making and physical attributes all are solid.

Trubisky is an accurate passer who doesn’t make a ton of mistakes. He moves fairly well in the pocket and doesn’t crumble when there’s pressure around him. The knock on Trubisky is his lack of experience. He started just one season for North Carolina, and it didn’t end well — a 25-23 loss to Stanford in which he threw two interceptions. Still, when you look at Trubisky’s total skill set, he’s the most pro-ready QB in this class. The arm strength, decision-making and physical attributes all are solid.

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

2016 Stats: 5,052 passing yards, 41 TD, 10 INT

Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns (No. 12), Arizona Cardinals (No. 13), Houston Texans (No. 25), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 27)

Mahomes joined a long list of Texas Tech quarterbacks who posted video game-like passing stats. The problem for him is none of the Red Raiders QBs before him have done much in the pros, and there’s that concern with Mahomes, too. Mahomes’ arm strength is quite impressive. He can fit the ball into tight spaces with the power and accuracy he puts behind most throws. Mahomes doesn’t move as well in the pocket as some other QBs in this class, and he didn’t face many good defenses during Big 12 conference play. Still, his skill set warrants a first-round pick — probably between selections 15 t0 25.

Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2016 Stats: 4,593 passing yards, 41 TD, 17 INT

Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans (No. 25), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 27)

Watson gave one of the best championship performances in college football history in January when he led Clemson over Alabama for the national title. He tallied nearly 500 total yards and four total touchdowns. It was an excellent display of his dual-threat talent. Watson can beat defenses with his arm, and his mobility allows him to pick up yards with his legs and escape the pocket when the pass protection breaks down. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but his completion percentage never dipped below 67 at Clemson, and that’s pretty impressive. Watson is a solid option for teams at the end of the first round who need a QB.

Thumbnail photo via Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images