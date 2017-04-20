2017 NFL Schedule: Regular-Season Schedule To Be Released Tonight

Share this:

The 2017 NFL regular-season schedule will be released Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but the page turns to the 2017 season Thursday when the regular-season schedule is announced on a two-hour special on NFL Network that begins at 8 p.m. ET.

While the dates and times will be released Thursday, we already know the home and away opponents for all 32 teams based on the schedule rotation and where the teams finished in their divisions in 2016.

The NFL preseason schedule was released on April 10.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images