A New Era In Boston? Bruce Cassidy Leads Bruins Back To Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a two-year hiatus, and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy brought them back.

The Bruins are 18-7 under Cassidy and have completely turned things around since the coaching change and currently riding a six-game winning streak with two games left in the regular season.

For more on Cassidy bringing the Bruins back to the playoffs, hear from Michaela Vernava in video above from “NESN Live” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images