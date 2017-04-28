Aaron Hernandez Book In Production; James Patterson Writing ‘True Crime Story’

Share this:

Tweet







A literary giant will tell Aaron Hernandez’s tragic tale in book form.

Best-selling author James Patterson is working on a “true crime story” about the former New England Patriots tight end turned convicted murderer, Newsweek’s Ryan Bork reported Thursday. The currently untitled book will span Hernandez’s entire life from his Connecticut upbringing to his suicide. Little, Brown and Co. will publish the Hernandez book, which is due out in early 2018.

“I was stunned to hear about the tragic death of Aaron Hernandez last week,” Patterson said in a statement. “While his life was marred by controversy, he had incredible potential and undisputed talent. He came from nothing, was named a collegiate All-American, and went on to become a standout player for the New England Patriots. Along the way, his life spiraled out of control — and I felt compelled to ask: what went wrong? I hope that this book helps shed some light on the events that led to his all too public and heartbreaking demise.”

Patterson has established himself as a fiction writer, with all but one of his books falling into that category. However, his book on Hernandez’s life will be non-fiction.

Hernandez, who played three seasons for the New England Patriots before being arrested for and convicted of first-degree murder in 2013, was found dead last Wednesday in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. His death was ruled a suicide.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports Images