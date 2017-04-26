Aaron Hernandez Juror Claims Entire Jury Was Invited To Ex-Tight End’s Funeral

Share this:

The entire jury for Aaron Hernandez’s recently completed double-murder trial was invited to the former New England Patriots tight end’s private funeral Monday, according to one juror.

“I was invited, but I decided ultimately not to go,” juror Robert Monroe told the Boston Herald on Tuesday. “I received a message, if any of the jurors wanted to go to the Aaron Hernandez funeral, that (Hernandez’s attorney) Jose Baez would rent a bus to get us back and forth.”

Just five days after the aforementioned jury found him not guilty of the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, Hernandez, who already was serving a life sentence for a separate murder conviction, committed suicide in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Monroe said he was unsure whether any of the 12 jurors attended Hernandez’s funeral, which was held in his hometown of Bristol, Conn.

“I actually asked a bunch of my friends, should I go, and they thought it was strange,” Monroe told the Herald. “Initially, I wanted to go and maybe get some closure, this whole, confusing thing … his suicide … I would have been out of place. I’m not family or a friend.”

Thumbnail photo via Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images