The Aaron Hernandez story just got even stranger.

Hernandez, who was found dead in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, had the bible verse “John 3:16” on his forehead when his body was discovered, according to the WBZ I-Team.

Law enforcement sources also told WBZ on Wednesday that investigators are looking into the possibility that the former New England Patriots tight end might have smoked synthetic marijuana called K2 Tuesday night.