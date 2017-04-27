Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Left Third Suicide Note For Attorney, Not Alleged Prison Boyfriend

Share this:

The mystery surrounding Aaron Hernandez’s final thoughts seems to grow by the day.

The former New England Patriots tight end left the third of three suicide notes for his attorney, Jose Baez, not any alleged prison boyfriend, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday, citing sources. Multiple reports claim Hernandez left suicide notes for his fiancée and 4-year-old daughter, but the intended recipient of the third note is the subject of widespread speculation.

Larry Army Jr., the lawyer for 22-year-old inmate Kyle Kennedy, told reporters Wednesday his client and Hernandez were “great friends” and spent a lot of time together in prison. Army also said Kennedy believes the third suicide note was for him, but they attorney refused to confirm or deny whether the inmates’ relationship was romantic.

Army on Kennedy and his relationship with Hernandez: "He wants the word about their relationship to come from his mouth." — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) April 26, 2017

Baez on Monday refuted the rumor about Hernandez leaving a note to a prison boyfriend, calling the report “malicious.”

Copies of Hernandez’s suicide notes were to be released to his family, but the contents haven’t been made public.

Hernandez, who played three seasons for the New England Patriots before being arrested for and convicted of first-degree murder in 2013, was found dead last Wednesday in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. His death was ruled a suicide.

