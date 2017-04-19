Aaron Hernandez’s Death Draws Various Reactions From NFL Community

Aaron Hernandez died in a prison cell early Wednesday morning in what the Massachusetts Department of Correction described as a suicide. It was shocking news, to say the least.
The former New England Patriots tight end once seemed to have it all — fame, fortune, health, you name it — but he clearly lived a troubled life off the field. And while it’s difficult to feel any sympathy whatsoever for a convicted murderer, the whole story — from start to finish — is tragic, making it nearly impossible to put Wednesday’s news into words.
Some members of the NFL community took to social media to react to Hernandez’s death. The posts were widespread in nature, as you’d expect, with varying emotions on display.
Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP