Aaron Hernandez’s Death Draws Various Reactions From NFL Community

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Hernandez died in a prison cell early Wednesday morning in what the Massachusetts Department of Correction described as a suicide. It was shocking news, to say the least.

The former New England Patriots tight end once seemed to have it all — fame, fortune, health, you name it — but he clearly lived a troubled life off the field. And while it’s difficult to feel any sympathy whatsoever for a convicted murderer, the whole story — from start to finish — is tragic, making it nearly impossible to put Wednesday’s news into words.

Some members of the NFL community took to social media to react to Hernandez’s death. The posts were widespread in nature, as you’d expect, with varying emotions on display.

I thought he was about to appeal his case. Wow🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/XFm6DzGzC6 — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 19, 2017

#RIP Aaron Hernandez…something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide…#prayingfor✌🏾… GOOD MORNING TO ALL… — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017

Not sayin he's innocent but it do look kind of funny when a guy who just won 2 murder cases is found dead in his cell in general population — ♛ Durell Eskridge (@Deskridge37) April 19, 2017

RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez death is final chapter in a tragic story. Too much loss of life and too much family including children left w/o these men. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 19, 2017

While many are ecstatic about Aaron taking his life, let's not forget about this sweet little 4 year old baby who has to grow up with this. https://t.co/9HqwceLhwR — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) April 19, 2017

My heart goes out to Aaron Hernandez's daughter who has to deal with stories about her dad forever on top of losing him. #Sad pic.twitter.com/CPEATEhsFh — Giavanni Ruffin (@Giavanni_Ruffin) April 19, 2017

Damn man… Aaron Hernandez wow. Had everything he wanted in life then lost it all. RIP…. damn — Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) April 19, 2017

Wow! Man thoughts to the family and friends of A. Hernandez. That princess has to go through life without her pops. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

Man my heart hurts. The National Football League is a frat and a small one at that. This one really hit home. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

You are either giving hope and taking hope. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

Man it's hard for me to even get up and get to work. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

The smile on his face to see his princess smile in that court room still warms my heart. — Phillip Tanner (@PTanner34) April 19, 2017

Asked by CNBC days ago for one word to associate with Aaron Hernandez, Bill Belichick said, "tragedy." From beginning to end, a tragedy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez left nothing but a wake of misery and betrayal. A tragic and sad story. Feel for his victim's families and his daughter. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 19, 2017

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images