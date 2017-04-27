Aaron Hernandez’s Estate Is At $0; Fiancée Has Offer On North Attleboro Home

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée has an offer on his former home in North Attleboro, Mass., and a court gave her the right to close the deal as soon as possible after she and her attorney filed an affadavit Wednesday.

There have been questions surrounding the estate of the former New England Patriots tight end, who recently committed suicide in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, and according to court records obtained by the Boston Herald, his estate is down to zero. Because of this, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez will be able to seal the deal by Friday when the offer expires.

Court filings didn’t disclose how much the sale was worth, but the home was on the market for $1.29 million.

Jenkins Hernandez won’t necessarily see much of the money from the house, though, as proceeds already have been attached to a wrongful death lawsuit Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, filed against Hernandez in 2013. Ward’s attorney Douglas K. Sheff has been working with Jenkins Hernandez and attorney George J. Leontire to get the house sold.

“We have been working with the broker to field offers,” Sheff said, per the Herald. “We fielded an offer and requested that the house be sold. They (Leontire and Jenkins Hernandez) went to probate court in order to make that possible.

“We’re making the right arrangements so that the house can be turned into money because it’s losing value. It’s not being tended to.”

Jenkins Hernandez is seeking to preserve the money from the sale for possible damages awarded in Ward’s case “and any potential future actions arising out of decedent’s death.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images