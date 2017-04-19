New England Patriots

Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Patriots Teammate ‘Not Buying’ Former Tight End’s Suicide

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 11:05AM
1,085

One of Aaron Hernandez’s former New England Patriots teammates doesn’t believe the disgraced tight end’s death Wednesday morning was the result of a suicide.

The unidentified player on Wednesday told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he’s “not buying” the Massachusetts Department of Corrections’ statement that Hernandez took his own life in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Hernandez, who played three seasons for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found not guilty in a separate double-murder case just five days before his death.

Hernandez’s former agent, Brian Murphy, and attorney, Jose Baez, also have expressed shock and skepticism over the nature of the 27-year-old’s death. Baez said his firm will launch an independent investigation into the matter.

Thumbnail photo via Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN