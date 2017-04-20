Aaron Hernandez’s Family Plans To Donate His Brain To Science For Study Of CTE

Share this:

There’s a battle brewing to obtain Aaron Hernandez’s brain after the former New England Patriots tight end committed suicide in prison early Wednesday morning.

Hernandez’s family wants to donate his brain to science for CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) study, defense attorney Jose Baez said Thursday. However, the Massachusetts medical examiner is withholding Hernandez’s brain “illegally,” Baez said Thursday to a scrum of reporters in Boston.

“If we don’t get answers and answers quickly, we’re going straight to court,” Baez said.

Baez also said he will conduct an investigation into Hernandez’s death. Both Baez and Hernandez’s agent, Brian Murphy, said they were skeptical Hernandez would kill himself. He was found hanging from a bed sheet, which he tied around his prison cell window, with the door barricaded.

CTE is a degenerative disease common in football players caused by repeated blows to the head.

Thumbnail pool photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe