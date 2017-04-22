Aaron Hernandez’s Family Schedules Monday Funeral For Ex-Patriot In Connecticut

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez will be laid to rest Monday.

ESPN and other media outlets reported Saturday that Hernandez’s family has scheduled the funeral for the former New England Patriots tight end for Monday in Bristol, Conn., where he starred as a high school football player.

The funeral will be held at the O’Brien Funeral Home, according to ESPN.

Hernandez’s family released a statement asking for privacy during their time of mourning.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the statement said, via ESPN. “We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

The 27-year-old, who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday, reportedly having hanged himself from his prison-cell window using a bed sheet.

Officials ruled the death a suicide Friday after an investigation.

