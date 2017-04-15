Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer: Ex-Patriot Is ‘Not A Killer’

Share this:

Jose Baez did the job Aaron Hernandez hired him to do. Now what’s next for the former New England Patriots tight end?

Baez, Hernandez’s attorney, discussed his client’s acquittal on double murder and witness intimidation charges Friday, telling TMZ jury correctly exonerated him of exonerated him of charges he killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Baez also reflected on Hernandez’s 2015 murder conviction and indicated he might represent him again … if the cash-strapped ex-Patriot can afford his services.

“There’s no finality in the other case yet,” Baez said. “He (Hernandez) still has many appeals, which we’re going to start taking a look at. “… I always thought that the first case was a winnable case. Aaron’s not a killer. What’s interesting is that he hung around a lot of bad people, and if he’s guilty of anything it’s guilty of not forgetting where he came from, and hanging around the wrong group of people.”

Hernandez remains incarcerated for life for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports Images