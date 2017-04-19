Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Insists Ex-Patriot Wasn’t Suicidal, Calls For Investigation

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez’s defense team isn’t resting, even in the wake of the former New England Patriots star’s shocking death.

Hernandez was found dead in a Massachusetts prison early Wednesday morning after what the state’s Department of Correction announced was a suicide. But Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, released a statement later in the morning questioning the nature of his client’s death and demanding an investigation.

“We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” Baez said in the statement, via TMZ Sports. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated this scenario (suicide) was a possibility.

“Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

“We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into the tragic events and will update the media and public on its finding when it becomes available.”

The Department of Correction’s statement gave a detailed description of how Hernandez took his own life. But Baez isn’t the only one who is skeptical about the apparent suicide, as Hernandez’s former agent and an ex-teammate of the tight end both expressed their doubts.

Baez has been fierce in his defense of Hernandez, telling TMZ Sports last Friday that his client is “not a killer.”

