Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Ends Heartbreaking Chapter In Patriots History

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots will visit the White House on Wednesday, celebrating yet another Super Bowl championship with yet another president.

In a different world, it’s easy to imagine Aaron Hernandez joining them.

As recently as 2013, Hernandez was one of the NFL’s most promising young tight ends, he and Rob Gronkowski forming a devastating Patriots duo. He inked a big-money contract extension and appeared on the edge of superstardom, primed to help lead New England back to Super Bowl glory after a decade of disappointment.

Now more than ever, that feels like a million years ago.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Corrections said he committed suicide.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” a police statement read. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

This occurred just days after Hernandez was found not guilty of a Boston double-murder and less than 12 hours before the Patriots — including 15 of his former teammates — were set to be honored in Washington, D.C.

The juxtaposition between those two events is as surreal as it is tragic.

The death of Hernandez, whose life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd continued despite his recent acquittal, brings to an end a heartbreaking chapter in Patriots history. His actions destroyed a promising football career and — far, far more importantly — irrevocably damaged multiple families, including his own.

Now, at just 27 years old, he is gone.

His 4-year-old daughter, who was present in the courtroom during Hernandez’s most recent trail, will grow up without a father. Lloyd’s loved ones will continue to mourn the death of their family member while grappling with the still-unanswered question of why exactly he was killed. The same goes for the families of Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado, whose murders Hernandez undoubtedly played a role in, even if he was not the one who pulled the trigger.

Evidently, the guilt over having caused this heartbreak was too much for Hernandez to live with.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports