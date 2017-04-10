Adidas Selling Special Cleats To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Share this:

Tweet







Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 70 years ago, and Adidas is honoring the anniversary with a special cleat and turf trainer.

The Adizero Afterburner cleat has Robinson’s signature printed in gold on the side and has his stats stamped into the heel pulltabs. The cleats have a cream base with a bronze accent to honor Ebbets Field, where Robinson played his entire career, along with the ballpark’s facade on the heel of the cleat. Robinson’s signature also is featured on the Icon Turf Trainer which pays homage to the tweed suit that Robinson wore when he retired from baseball.

New Jackie Robinson cleat from adidas honoring the 70th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier. Adidas selling them for $120 on 4/14 pic.twitter.com/fPkA6O9NSH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 10, 2017

Check out @adidas' new Jackie Robinson-inspired cleats and turf trainers. Fantastic details. pic.twitter.com/FHLZ1v0hN7 — Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) April 10, 2017

Not a bad way to honor a legend.

Both shoes will go on sale April 14.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sport Images