Adidas Selling Special Cleats To Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 70 years ago, and Adidas is honoring the anniversary with a special cleat and turf trainer.
The Adizero Afterburner cleat has Robinson’s signature printed in gold on the side and has his stats stamped into the heel pulltabs. The cleats have a cream base with a bronze accent to honor Ebbets Field, where Robinson played his entire career, along with the ballpark’s facade on the heel of the cleat. Robinson’s signature also is featured on the Icon Turf Trainer which pays homage to the tweed suit that Robinson wore when he retired from baseball.
Not a bad way to honor a legend.
Both shoes will go on sale April 14.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sport Images
