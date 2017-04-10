Alfa Romeo Announces Two New Trim Levels For 2018 Stelvio SUV

Share this:

Alfa Romeo’s North American comeback tour is in full swing, and the Italian marque is gearing up to enter the competivie compact SUV segment.

Alfa announced Thursday it will debut two new trim levels and equipment packages for its forthcoming Stelvio at the New York International Auto Show. The Stelvio made its world premier at the 2016 Los Angeles International Auto Show in Quadrifoglio — Italian for four-leaf clover — trim, which is the designation Alfa gives to its performance models.

Unlike the Quadrifoglio, which has a 505-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 derived from the engine in the Ferrari 488, the Stelvio and Stelvio TI will come with a 2-liter in-line four that makes 280 horsepower. To ensure the non-performance variants still offer an engaging driving experience, both the Stelvio and Stelvio TI will have Alfa’s DNA drive mode selector, Q4 all-wheel-drive and a lightweight carbon fiber drive shaft.

The two new trims also will look sporty thanks to standard 18-inch aluminum wheels — 19-inch on the TI — dual-tip exhaust and flat-bottom steering wheel. They won’t be short on luxury features, either, as they come with keyless entry and keyless go, as well as a backup camera, parking sensors and leather seats.

On the TI, customers also get an 8.8-inch infotainment display, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and front parking sensors.

Alfa Romeo will offer a Sport Package on both models that adds various aesthetic enhancements, including 12-way power adjustable front seats, aluminum paddle shifters, aluminum sport pedals, a sport steering wheel and colored brake calipers. The Stelvio Sport comes with 19-inch wheels standard and the Stelvio TI Sport gets 20-inch wheels.

For added luxury, the Stelvio TI also will be available with the Lusso Package, which adds things such as Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats, aluminum pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped dash and wooden interior accents.

The Stelvio lineup will debut at the New York Auto Show, which starts April 14.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles