Allen Iverson Posterizes Steph Curry In First ‘NBA Playgrounds’ Trailer

Gamers and sports fans alike have fond memories of playing games such as “NBA Jam” and “NBA Street.” Now, the arcade-style play made famous by those games is being resurrected.

Saber Interactive on Wednesday released the first official trailer for “NBA Playgrounds,” and the game looks very much like a modern-day version of “Jam.”

“Playgrounds” is officially licensed by the NBA, which means every NBA team is represented, according to IGN, and rosters will include both current and former NBA players.

No word yet, though, if the game will include Michael Jordan, who famously was left out of the original “Jam.”

The game will released as a digital download sometime during May, according to IGN. “Playgrounds” will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony’s PlayStation 4 and, yes, the Nintendo Switch — whose game library could really use the boost.