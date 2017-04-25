Amy Earnhardt Proud Of Husband’s ‘Courage’ To Walk Away From NASCAR

Share this:

NASCAR fans might be sad to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. hang up his helmet, but his wife Amy apparently is very proud of the 42-year-old’s decision.

Earnhardt missed most of the 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with a concussion, and his road to recovery was grueling. His decision to retire from Cup after working so hard to get back in the driver seat confused some, but it’s what Amy is most impressed by.

Naysayers might argue walking away from a high-paying career in professional sports doesn’t take courage, it absolutely does in Earnhardt’s case.

While battling the symptoms of his concussion in 2016, Dale Jr. gained a new perspective on what he does for a living. For him, the courage in deciding to retire wasn’t about giving up the fame and money, but rather it was about ensuring he can live the same quality of life after he leaves NASCAR.

