Bruins Dealing With Injuries To Key Players Heading Into Game 2 Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins will be without forward David Krejci and defenseman Colin Miller on Saturday in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.

Krejci is dealing with a lower-body injury that forced him to miss Game 1, and Miller left Wednesday’s contest after a knee-to-knee collision. NESN’s Andy Brickley joined Kacie McDonnell on “NESN Sports Today” to break down who will need to step up for the Bruins in Game 2.

To hear who Brickley said needs to step up for Boston, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.