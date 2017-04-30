Announcer Gives Hilarious Home Run Call After Manny Ramirez’s Blast

Share this:

Former major leaguer Manny Ramirez still can rake.

Ramirez currently plays for the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs of Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League and is living the baseball high-life, which includes unlimited sushi and amazing home run calls by commentators.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder and 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame nominee went yard Saturday, and it led to one of the greatest home run calls that we’ve ever heard.

Taiwanese baseball announcing is the greatest thing ever 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tb4rvkYpq5 — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) April 30, 2017

“This ball is long gone just like the ex-girlfriend who will never return,” the announcer said, as transcribed by USA TODAY’s For The Win.

We hope Ramirez keeps hitting bombs so we can get more of these outstanding calls.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images