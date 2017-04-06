Anthony Johnson Prepares For Rematch With Daniel Cormier At UFC 210

Share this:

Tweet







When most people think about the first fight between Anthony Johnson and Daniel Cormier at UFC 187, one of the first things that come to mind is the looping right hand that put Cormier on the canvas just 28 seconds into the opening round.

A lightning quick jab pierced Cormier’s guard before the thunderous overhand chased it home, taking the feet out from under the American Kickboxing Academy product and sending a jolt of electricity through the MGM Grand Garden Arena. As they prepare to meet for a second time this weekend in the main event of UFC 210, that initial blow and the trio of punishing knockout finishes Johnson has amassed since stand as Exhibits A through D for pundits and fans making the case for a new champion being crowned in Buffalo.

While the impact of that blow and Johnson’s destructive power are the explosive fuse wrapped around Saturday’s main event rematch, it’s everything that transpired immediately following that connection that momentarily eliminated Cormier’s ability to stand that remains at the forefront of the challenger’s mind heading into the sequel.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images