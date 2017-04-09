Anthony Johnson To Los Angeles Rams? UFC Fighter Responds To Rumor

Share this:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Is Anthony Johnson trading his fighting gloves for a pair of cleats?

The UFC fighter called it quits following his UFC 210 loss to Daniel Cormier on Saturday night and said he wanted to pursue a different career. Shortly after that, rumors started swirling that Rumble could be joining the Los Angeles Rams organization either as a player or a front office person.

No. I was told before the fight he knew Ram mgmt through a relationship and there was talk of him working for them. Never heard playing. https://t.co/j92BQp6Q7L — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2017

Johnson wasted no time debunking the rumor in his post-fight press conference and said that he’s only a fan of the team.

“It’s just time to move onto something different,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to say better, but just different, and no, I am not about to play football for the Rams … Why would I go in to another sport that is the same thing as this when you take all the impact. That’s absolutely insane.”

Johnson, who’s also a huge fan of dogs, also denied that his new career has nothing to do with animals either.

“You can’t get rich off dogs, bro.”

Rumble didn’t specify when he’ll make an announcement of what he’s going to do in his post-fight career, but you can definitely rule him out of playing in the Coliseum this season.

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN