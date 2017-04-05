Apparently Google Maps Allows Its Users To Review Continents, Oceans

Share this:

People love to review stuff. Things such as food, music and movies all are subject to scorn or praise. Reviews, however, typically are reserved for things confined enough to be viewed from all angles in a timely manner.

That would seem to exclude oceans and continents.

A quick search in Google Maps, though, reveals there in fact are reviews for places such as Africa, and even the Atlantic Ocean.

The Atlantic has received mostly positive reviews, including one from a user who gave the body of water five stars and said its “a very big and beautiful ocean.” Another user even said “I love this ocean, even (though) the Titanic sank here it’s a nice place to go.”

By in large, we agree with both of those statements.

Apparently, the Indian Ocean is the most well-reviewed ocean, having received 128 five-star reviews out of a 234 total reviews, according to SB Nation.

Continents, as you might expect, were a little more divisive. Many reviewers found Africa to be too hot, while others praised the second-largest continent on Earth for its impressive Lion population.

Antarctica, unfortunately, has yet to receive any reviews, in what should come as a surprise to no one.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels