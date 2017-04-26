Arsenal Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Arsenal and Leicester City proved the mighty can fall in the Premier League.
The teams will meet Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game between last season’s top two finishers. Defending champion Leicester City sits 15th in the standings, while Arsenal has slipped from second to its current position of seventh this term.
The teams will meet amid Leicester’s impressive turnaround under interim manager Craig Shakespeare.
Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City online.
When: Wednesday, April 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP