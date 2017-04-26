Arsenal Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Arsenal and Leicester City proved the mighty can fall in the Premier League.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game between last season’s top two finishers. Defending champion Leicester City sits 15th in the standings, while Arsenal has slipped from second to its current position of seventh this term.

The teams will meet amid Leicester’s impressive turnaround under interim manager Craig Shakespeare.

2 – Leicester have scored at least two goals in each of their seven PL matches under Craig Shakespeare (17 goals in total). Dynamic. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2017

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City online.

When: Wednesday, April 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

