Arsenal Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Arsenal faces a virtual must-win scenario Sunday at Emirates Stadium in a clash with Premier League opponent Manchester City.

The Gunners sit tied for sixth in the Premier League standings and trail Manchester City by seven points for fourth place. A win would inch them closer to a top-four position, while a loss would leave them playing catch-up as the Premier League season winds down.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal-Manchester City online.

When: Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images