Astros Broadcasters Try Safeco’s Toasted Grasshoppers On Air With Mixed Reviews

The Seattle Mariners debuted a new snack at Safeco Field this season that has everyone buzzing.

Toasted grasshoppers with chili-lime salt are on the menu in Seattle, and although the Mariners didn’t expect the item to sell much, the grasshoppers sold out during the M’s home opener against the Houston Astros on Monday. But the Astros broadcasters were able to get their hands on the snack Tuesday and did a taste test during the sixth inning.

Field reporter Julia Morales didn’t seem too thrilled by the grasshoppers, but announcer Todd Kalas went in for seconds, much to his partner Geoff Blum’s dismay.

The grasshoppers the Mariners are selling essentially are chapulines, which are a popular snack in parts of Mexico. A quick Yelp search reveals there are a handful of Mexican restaurants in Houston that sell them, so it looks like Kalas can get his grasshopper fix at home, too.

The snacks might have been good luck, too, as the Astros took the 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Thumbnail photo via MLB Video