Athletes, Celebrities Honor Paul Pierce’s Career In Awesome Tribute Video

After a brilliant 19-year career, it looks like Paul Pierce’s time in the NBA has come to a close.
Pierce’s final season concluded Sunday afternoon after the Los Angeles Clippers were topped by the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
In honor of Pierce’s stellar career, The Players’ Tribune put together a tribute video featuring athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Garnett, David Ortiz and Kobe Bryant.
You can check out the awesome video below.
The NBA certainly will miss “The Truth.”
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP