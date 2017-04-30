Athletes, Celebrities Honor Paul Pierce’s Career In Awesome Tribute Video

Share this:

After a brilliant 19-year career, it looks like Paul Pierce’s time in the NBA has come to a close.

Pierce’s final season concluded Sunday afternoon after the Los Angeles Clippers were topped by the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

In honor of Pierce’s stellar career, The Players’ Tribune put together a tribute video featuring athletes and celebrities, including Kevin Garnett, David Ortiz and Kobe Bryant.

You can check out the awesome video below.

Farewell to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/vskkO1qZJL — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 30, 2017

The NBA certainly will miss “The Truth.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images