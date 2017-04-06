Austin Rivers Called Russell Westbrook’s Record Season Last Summer

Share this:

Tweet







Perhaps just as impressive as Russell Westbrook’s historic season with the Oklahoma City Thunder is that Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers called it last summer.

Rivers sent out the following tweet on July 4, the day Westbrook’s former teammate, Kevin Durant, revealed he was leaving OKC to join the Golden State Warriors.

On another note….Russ might go Oscar next year. In this era that would be crazy — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) July 4, 2016

The “Oscar” that Rivers seemingly was referring to is Oscar Robertson, whose single-season triple-double record Westbrook will surpass the next time the Thunder superstar compiles at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game. Westbrook tied Robertson’s record (set in 1961-62) with his 41st triple-double of the season Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was fair to assume Westbrook would post bigger individual numbers after Durant left Oklahoma City to join Golden State, but the six-time All-Star sure has brought his game to another level, averaging 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists in 78 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images