Avery Bradley Calls Out Jimmy Butler After Celtics Blow Out Bulls In Game 6

Avery Bradley was a man possessed Friday night at the United Center.

The Boston Celtics guard turned in a terrific Game 6 performance, scoring 23 points and helping the C’s clinch a first-round series win over the Chicago Bulls.

And it sounds like Bradley had a little extra motivation in the final games of the series. Speaking with the media after the game, Bradley explained how he felt “disrespected” by Bulls star Jimmy Butler, which he took personally.

You can hear Bradley’s full comment in the video below.

Avery Bradley says he "took it personal" against Jimmy Butler in Game 6. "I won two battles in a row." pic.twitter.com/Wgf7aybqWc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 29, 2017

Bradley will look to continue his stellar play in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards, which kick off Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

