Awkward Boots Can’t Stop Danica Patrick From Doing 20-Second Handstand

You wouldn’t know it by looking at Danica Patrick, but handstands actually are quite difficult for most people.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver showed everyone just how good she really is at this whole yoga thing. As you’ll see, not even a pair of awkward boots can throw her off.

Always fun to do handstands in heavy awkward shoes. 😜🌧 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Impressive.

Patrick, who’s still looking for her first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race victory, is off to another slow start this season, although she has raced well at times.

Personally, we think Patrick should lend some of her acrobatic expertise to her boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The Roush Fenway Racing driver is set make his second appearance on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” and could use all the help he can get in redeeming himself after his previous performance on the show.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images