Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Barcelona will square off with Juventus on Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in the first leg of their 2016-17 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series.

Barca pulled off a miraculous comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, while Juventus eliminated FC Porto in the same stage.

Here’s how to watch this epic clash of soccer powerhouses online.

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2 Go

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images