Bayern Munich Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Bundesliga Online

Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga has taken some shine off its next meeting with Borussia Dortmund.
The teams will face off Saturday at Allianz Arena in a derby game between the German soccer league’s first- and fourth-place teams. Bayern Munich will try to rebound from Tuesday’s loss to Hoffenheim, while Dortmund is coming off a resounding win over Hamburg.
Yet, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also have upcoming UEFA Champions League games against Real Madrid and AS Monaco, respectively, and some players will miss “Der Klassiker” with hopes of being in peak form for the midweek European games.
Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund online.
When: Saturday, April 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Bundesliga
