Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lineups

The Boston Bruins’ hot streak will be put to the test Sunday afternoon at United Center.

The Bruins have won four straight games but face a difficult challenge in the Chicago Blackhawks, who own the best record in the NHL’s Western Conference (50-21-7). The B’s also haven’t beaten the Blackhawks in over a year, losing their last two matchups with Chicago by a combined score of 7-4.

Boston can end that streak and make serious headway in the standings with a win Sunday. The B’s trail the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs by only a point in the Atlantic Division, and a victory would vault them into second place in the division.

The Bruins will be a bit undermanned in Chicago, as forwards Frank Vatrano and Tim Schaller both didn’t make the trip due to upper body injuries. Winger Jimmy Hayes also left Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers with an upper body injury and is considered “day-to-day,” per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Boston recalled forward Sean Kuraly from Providence on an emergency basis, an indicator he’ll likely take Hayes’ place in the lineup.

Here are the projected lineups for Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. ET matchup.

BOSTON BRUINS (42-30-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Matt Beleskey–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Sean Kuraly–Ryan Spooner–Drew Stafford

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (50-21-7)

Nick Schmaltz–Jonathan Toews–Richard Panik

Artemi Panarin–Tanner Kero–Patrick Kane

Ryan Hartman–Marcus Kruger–Marián Hossa

John Hayden–Dennis Rasmussen–Tomas Jurco

Duncan Keith–Niklas Hjalmarsson

Johnny Oduya–Brent Seabrook

Brian Campbell–Trevor van Riemsdyk

Corey Crawford

