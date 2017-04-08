Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

by on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 1:25PM
3,069

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals — owners of the NHL’s best record.

It’s an important game for the B’s. A win assures them they won’t have to face the Caps in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Washington is a bad matchup for Boston on several levels — Caps goalie Braden Holtby is 11-2-0 versus the Bruins in his career — and the Capitals have owned the B’s head-to-head over the last several seasons.

Beating the Caps won’t be easy, especially without defenseman Torey Krug, who left Thursday’s shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators with a lower body injury in the first period. Interim Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Friday that Krug won’t play Saturday. Cassidy also revealed fourth-line forward Noel Acciari is out with an upper body injury.

We could see the debut of B’s center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who signed his entry-level contract earlier in the week. He was one of Boston’s second-round draft picks in 2015.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s game.

BOSTON BRUINS (44-30-7)
Ryan Spooner–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Matt Beleskey–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Drew Stafford
Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
John-Michael Liles–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (54-18-8)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Justin Williams
Brett Connolly–Lars Eller–Andre Burakovsky
Daniel Winnik–Jay Beagle–Tom Wilson

Dmitri Orlov–Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik–Kevin Shattenkirk
Karl Alzner–Nate Schmidt

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN