Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals — owners of the NHL’s best record.

It’s an important game for the B’s. A win assures them they won’t have to face the Caps in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Washington is a bad matchup for Boston on several levels — Caps goalie Braden Holtby is 11-2-0 versus the Bruins in his career — and the Capitals have owned the B’s head-to-head over the last several seasons.

Beating the Caps won’t be easy, especially without defenseman Torey Krug, who left Thursday’s shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators with a lower body injury in the first period. Interim Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Friday that Krug won’t play Saturday. Cassidy also revealed fourth-line forward Noel Acciari is out with an upper body injury.

We could see the debut of B’s center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who signed his entry-level contract earlier in the week. He was one of Boston’s second-round draft picks in 2015.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s game.

BOSTON BRUINS (44-30-7)

Ryan Spooner–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Drew Stafford

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

John-Michael Liles–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (54-18-8)

Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Justin Williams

Brett Connolly–Lars Eller–Andre Burakovsky

Daniel Winnik–Jay Beagle–Tom Wilson

Dmitri Orlov–Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik–Kevin Shattenkirk

Karl Alzner–Nate Schmidt

Braden Holtby

